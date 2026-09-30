Christmas in Middleburg came to Council in September without a presenting sponsor and $20,000 short. Its organizers warned that the 46-year-old event could end. The same month the Town lost its bid for a $1 million state grant for the Asbury Church, and the town manager search started over, with Deputy Town Manager Will Moore stepping in as interim manager. At the Planning Commission, the rooftop dining ban passed unanimously.

Council met September 10 and September 24 with all members present. Mayor Bridge Littleton votes only to break a tie.

Real Risk of Ending

"Currently, we do not have a presenting sponsor. Which leaves us at an approximate $20,000 shortfall," Doug Myers told Council on September 24 ▶ video. Only about half the other sponsorships are sold. "For 46 years, this event has been a local tradition and without significant financial support, this event is in real risk of ending." He and Michelle Myers asked for introductions to possible sponsors.

Councilmembers Pam Curran and Darlene Kirk suggested applying to the Middleburg Charitable Foundation. Littleton suggested the business association ask each member for $200. Michelle Myers said she has asked retailers before and heard nothing, but she liked the idea and will try again. Visit Loudoun gave $6,000. The organizers rented the Methodist church lot for handicapped parking with a $3,000 donation. This year's event is unchanged, and VIP seating is half sold. The Myerses will return in October.

Starting Over

On September 10 Council thanked Interim Town Manager Bryan Foster with a card and a Middleburg paperweight, then appointed Moore interim town manager, 7-0, effective the next day ▶ video. At the Planning Commission, Moore said Foster's tenure ended when Council decided to restart the recruitment. In August the Commission chair had said the preferred candidate was no longer available. Moore will serve until a permanent manager is hired. His own work, including the comprehensive plan, has slipped. The public session on the plan may move from December to January.

Sixty-Seven Projects

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources turned down the Town's $1 million application for the Asbury Church. Vice Mayor Chris Bernard thanked Town Clerk Rhonda North for her work on it. "Who would have thought there was 67 shovel ready projects in Virginia?" North said ▶ video. The campaign now depends more on private gifts and the $250,000 National Trust application, with a decision in February. The fundraising consultant started in September.

Rooftops Banned, With One Exception

On September 28 the Planning Commission voted 6-0 to recommend the ban ▶ video. Rooftop dining would be prohibited, while ground-level, porch and below-grade dining stays allowed. Planner Amy Rogers built the strict rooftop standards back in as rules for "outdoor dining on a roof," so they reach the Fun Shop. Nancy Gardner: "Let's keep Middleburg, Middleburg." Wendy Osbourne and John Ross spoke in favor.

Salamander's Scott Little asked the Commission to table it. He said the outdoor dining standards "encumber the resort in a significant way," with "pretty significant unintended consequences" for tented weddings and its culinary garden. Moore said events aren't restaurant dining, and the resort sits in an agricultural district anyway. He proposed limiting the standards to the three commercial districts. Little called that "excellent," and the Commission adopted it. Council holds its own hearing next.

At the same meeting, the Fun Shop's site plan at 115 West Washington Street was still short. The rear driveway would narrow to 13 feet where the Fire Marshal needs 20, and the plan needs waivers on loading, landscaping and setbacks. Commissioner Carolyn Hersh feared a fire spreading among buildings only feet apart. Chair Bud Jacobs said he is reluctant to grant waivers. John Ross asked twice this month where the four new restaurants' customers will park.

Water

Water use has dropped about 20 percent under mandatory conservation, and the wells gained a little ▶ video. "One's a fluke. Two is a streak," Littleton said, agreeing on three or four months of improvement before lifting anything. Well 3 recovered almost at once after a week of pumping, and Well 2 got a new pump and pipe. Councilmember Chris Hersh suggested looking at reusing treated wastewater the plant now sends to the creek.

Megan Gallagher asked for a short break in the restrictions so residents can power wash before cold weather. "I have a particular slimy algae covered walk," she said, and Ross agreed. Council asked Moore and the Utility Committee for a plan, possibly a one- or two-week window, for October 8. Under the new state rule, it couldn't vote that night.

Also This Month

- Police: Kirk said a downed traffic light went unattended during the morning commute while one officer was delivering something and the other was in training. Chief Shaun Jones agreed the officer should have broken away. Candidates for the new officer position wanted more than the Town could pay, and one who did fit is in a background check. Bernard wants a few permanent speed signs. - Lt. Mark Putnam retired after 13 years with the Town. He swore in the Charter School's safety patrol on his last week. - A cell tower: Milestone wants a 185-foot tower on Foxcroft School property, about 90 feet above the trees. Littleton urged a community meeting before it goes further. Rogers found the application already on the County's website. - The appeal: Judge Plowman denied the Town's request to pause his order in the short-term-rental case. Town Attorney Martin Crim will ask the Court of Appeals. - Richmond: Littleton said the Coalition of Loudoun Towns will push hard on short-term rentals, citing a report that a 10 percent rise raises housing costs 17 percent. On backyard apartments, "it's like less than 5%" that become affordable long-term rentals. - Other business: - Live captioning comes to meeting videos: about $7,700 a year plus a $19,000 encoder, 7-0. - Five Star Septic won the pump-and-haul contract at $600 a load. - The business association joins EDAC. - Council adopted the parking ordinance letting the Methodist church rent its lot, 7-0. - Oktoberfest, Littleton said, was "full the whole time" but never overloaded. - Pearson noted the deaths of Franklin Payne, Rich Barkley and Gretchen Yahn.

Public Comment

September 10 ▶ video

John Ross, Orange Drive, asked about parking for the restaurants coming to the old Fun Shop.

September 24 ▶ video

Megan Gallagher , East Marshall Street, asked for a temporary break in the water restrictions for power washing.

, East Marshall Street, asked for a temporary break in the water restrictions for power washing. Scott Little , of Salamander, praised Chief Jones, Interim Town Manager Moore and Director of Community Engagement Jennifer Bell's Oktoberfest.

, of Salamander, praised Chief Jones, Interim Town Manager Moore and Director of Community Engagement Jennifer Bell's Oktoberfest. John Ross agreed on a break in the restrictions.

Public hearing, parking ordinance: John Ross raised parking for the West Washington Street restaurants.

Tips & Wags (opinion)

Tip of the Hat to Doug and Michelle Myers, who have carried Christmas in Middleburg for years. Every shop that does its best business on parade day can afford $200.

Tip of the Hat to Will Moore, deputy town manager, zoning administrator and now interim town manager, all at once.

Wag of the Finger to a town manager search that has to start over five months after Danny Davis gave notice. Council owes residents a plain account of what happened.

Coming Up

October 8: Council considers a water-restriction break and hears back from Christmas in Middleburg.

Council considers a water-restriction break and hears back from Christmas in Middleburg. October 26: Planning Commission. October 26–November 16: veterans banners on Route 50.

Planning Commission. veterans banners on Route 50. October 29: volunteer reception.

volunteer reception. November 7: veterans banner dedication. November 11: Veterans Day event.

veterans banner dedication. Veterans Day event. December: the audit to Council; Christmas in Middleburg.

the audit to Council; Christmas in Middleburg. February: the National Trust grant decision.

Sources: the meeting videos (September 10, September 24, Planning Commission, September 28), the Town's minutes (pending approval) and the transcripts attached to them. Quotes come from the Town contractor's transcripts; each ▶ link opens the video at the start of that agenda item.