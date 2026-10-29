Bicyclist Killed in Crash on St. Louis Road

A man riding a bicycle was killed Thursday morning when he was struck by a pickup truck at the intersection of Welbourne Road and St. Louis Road, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to the crash at about 10:41 a.m. The bicyclist, Karl David Salnoske, 72, of McLean, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not hurt and stayed at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the crash is under investigation. It has not said how the crash happened or whether any charges are expected.

It is the second time in less than two weeks that a bicyclist has been hit on a road near Middleburg. On Sunday, October 18, a woman riding east on Route 50 near Briar Patch Lane was critically injured when a horse trailer passing her struck her. Our report on that crash is here.

The Eccentric extends its sympathy to Mr. Salnoske's family and friends.

Anyone with information about Thursday's crash is asked to call Detective Lotz of the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.