If you have seen a Middleburg police officer walking down Washington Street on a Friday with a dog in an "Adopt Me!" vest, that was not a new K-9 unit. It was Furbaby Friday, and it is working.

Fourteen rescue dogs have found homes in fifteen weeks through the program, a partnership between the Middleburg Humane Foundation and the Middleburg Police Department, the foundation announced Monday.

Here is how it goes. Each Friday the foundation brings adoptable dogs from its shelter in Marshall to the police department. Officers take them out into town, usually teaming up with a different local business each week and spending time there so people can stop in and meet the dogs. The dogs wear vests identifying them as Middleburg Humane Foundation dogs, with the message "Adopt Me!" They get exercise, attention, and a chance to show who they are somewhere other than a kennel.

"We really enjoy this program and look forward to Fridays," Police Chief Shaun Jones said in the announcement. "Our officers find they're even more approachable when they're walking a dog and the dogs seem to enjoy the exercise and the attention."

The foundation is a no-kill shelter, so the dogs on the leash are not in danger. The point is the ones that are. Many of the foundation's dogs came from overcrowded shelters in Virginia and elsewhere where they faced euthanasia for lack of space, and every adoption opens a kennel in Marshall for another one.

"Although Middleburg Humane Foundation is a no-kill shelter, where our dogs are not in danger, when one is adopted or fostered, it makes room so that we can save others that are in danger," said Kim Zimmerman, the foundation's executive director.

The foundation sits on 23 acres in Marshall and runs its own veterinary clinic, which lets it take animals with medical needs that other shelters cannot. It cares for cats and other rescued animals as well as dogs.

For the police, the program is also a way to be seen doing something other than writing tickets. An officer with a dog at the end of a leash gets stopped, asked questions and talked to, which is the kind of contact small-town departments say they want and do not always get.

If you want to meet the dogs, look for the vests on a Friday. Adoption and fostering information is at middleburghumane.org.