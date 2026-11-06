Ted Britt Pledges $20,000, Closing Christmas in Middleburg's Gap

Christmas in Middleburg has found its presenting sponsor.

Ted Britt Lincoln, the Chantilly dealership, will be the 2026 presenting sponsor of the event, the organizers announced on Facebook Friday. "We put out the call for sponsorship help, and our community answered!" the post, signed by Doug Myers, said. It thanked the dealership "for supporting our 25th year and this beloved tradition."

The Eccentric reported Oct. 30 that the organizers were about $20,000 short without a presenting sponsor, the role PenFed filled in 2024 and 2025. Doug Myers had told Town Council in September that "without significant financial support, this event is in real risk of ending."

The Ted Britt automotive group has pledged $20,000, covering the whole shortfall, Michelle Myers told the Eccentric. The details of its involvement are still being worked out. The company wants to partner with local businesses on "a creative and unique interaction with the community members," she said, and ideas being discussed include food, drink and storytime.

The sponsor isn't the only help that has come in. "We have had record local support," Michelle Myers said, along with offers to volunteer "in numbers we have never seen."

Christmas in Middleburg is Saturday, December 5. The Middleburg Hunt's horses and hounds lead off at 11 a.m., and the community Christmas parade follows at 2 p.m.

Sponsorship options, including family sponsorships, remain open on the Christmas in Middleburg website.

Editor's note: Eccentric editor Jay Hubbard is the son of Dee Dee Hubbard, who founded this newspaper and co-chaired the parade in the 2000s.