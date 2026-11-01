Council met once in November, on the 12th, and most of the hour went to one customer's unpaid water bill. The Salamander Resort, the Town's biggest utility customer and the plaintiff in a lawsuit over the new water rates, has withheld payment while the case is pending. Mayor Bridge Littleton told Council the Town is "coming up against this cash wall" and may have to vote in December to draw on reserves to keep the water system's bills paid. Also this month: a new police officer, a dedicated fire crew for the parade, closed captions coming to the meeting videos, and a wells report that found the Town's deepest well running close to its pump.

All members were present, per the meeting video. The Town's minutes and transcript for the meeting were not posted at press time; quotations here are from the Eccentric's own transcript of the recording.

The Resort Makes Its Case

Salamander's managing director, Scott Little, used public comment to put the resort's position on the record before Council took it up ▶ video. The new rate structure, he said, "violates a contract between the town and the resort," and the resort had offered written solutions "as recently as last week."

"Not everyone has a contract with the town," he said. "A 21-year-old agreement that encompasses water and sewer rates. Not everyone built a $13.2 million water and sewer infrastructure and conveyed it to the town."

Under the resort's proposal, "the amount of the billing that is not in dispute would be paid right away," with the contested increase set aside until the court rules. "So please don't think for one minute that the resort isn't trying to work with the town."

The Mayor Answers

Littleton waited for the discussion items, near the end of the meeting, to respond at length ▶ video. He laid out the history first: the rates were two years in the making, discussed at the Utilities Committee "probably a dozen times," at the Strategic Finance Committee at least half a dozen, and at Council no fewer than six, all in public, with no one speaking against them. The Town briefed the resort's leadership in February, months before the vote, and heard nothing back. "The only point at which we had any feedback was the day of the hearing after two years of work on it."

"It was unfortunate the first time that we heard about the litigation was when we actually got served with litigation," he said.

Now the money. "The non-payment of these invoices is now creating a cash flow issue for the town," Littleton said, and "we are getting close to a position where we do not have the cash available to pay the ongoing operating expenses of utility system." The utility fund keeps a reserve equal to a full year of expenses, but Council long ago walled it off: it cannot be touched without a vote. Under Council's own rule that nothing comes to a vote without a discussion at the prior meeting, this was that discussion. The vote, if the bill is still unpaid, comes December 10.

Beyond the utility reserve sits the General Fund. "The good thing is our general fund has $12 million in it so I'm not worried about us not being able to pay our bills," he said.

Why not take the resort's escrow offer? Two reasons, the Mayor said. First, the Town has never done it for anyone else. "This is nothing different than we have ever done or will ever do for any other customer. We treat everybody the same." Second, the Town made a counter-offer that it thinks answers the resort's real worry, which is whether it would ever see a refund if it wins. Virginia law, he said, can let a locality keep money that was paid voluntarily. "That's not who we are as a town. If we owe somebody a refund, we're going to give them a refund."

Town Attorney Martin Crim explained the mechanism: a draft court order under which "we waived the voluntary payment doctrine, so we would not raise that as a defense if Salamander ultimately prevails." It went to the resort's lawyers. What came back, Crim said, was a restatement of the escrow proposal.

Councilmember Darlene Kirk asked how the Town handles any other customer who stops paying. A notice, Littleton said, then a shutoff notice, a payment plan for people who need one, and in the end "we do shut the water off," with service back within an hour of payment. "And no one wants to go there."

Vice Mayor Chris Bernard asked the Strategic Finance Committee to start on a longer-term policy for a large customer who stops paying, now or in ten years. Drawing on reserves costs the Town twice, Littleton added: the cash, and the interest those reserves earn. "So it's a double hit."

He closed on a softer note. He has met with Little and with Salamander's chief executive, Prem Devadas, more than once. "Everybody's working in good faith trying to figure out the right solution." But: "We are coming up against this cash wall. So we just need to be prepared to be able to vote on it in December if we have to go there."

Loudoun Now reported the dispute the next day, including the resort's offer to pay at the old rate and escrow the difference, and the Town's counter that the resort pay in full against a promised rebate.

Wells, Pumps and a Line South of Town

Interim Town Manager Will Moore's drought report had little drama and a lot of graphs ▶ video. Water use keeps falling with the weather: an average of about 795,000 gallons a week during the mandatory restrictions, then 740,000, 739,000 and 729,000 in the three weeks since Council dropped to voluntary conservation on November 1. Groundwater, by the state's measure, is still at the emergency indicator.

The well charts went back to July. Well 4, the main producer for the low-pressure side of town, declines whenever Well 3 is not running to spell it. Well 3 holds a steady level while pumping and recovers at once when it stops; its problem is water quality, not quantity, which is what the $2 million federal request was for. Moore checked with Congressman Suhas Subramanyam's office last week: the appropriations bill carrying partial funding has not moved since August.

On the high-pressure side, Well P leans on Well L, and Well L is the worry. It is running "right on top of the transducer line and at times only 20 feet above the pump level." The fix is to lower the pump at least 100 feet. Valley Drilling has committed to be in town this coming week, Moore said, and the resort wants to know how the work will affect its operations. "IES is comfortable with the status right now, but we still continue to look for ways to make improvements."

Then there is Well 2, the retired well a couple of miles south of town on Landmark Road. Drawdown tests show a steady producer. The Utilities Committee agreed on November 9 that it is worth the next steps: IES will inspect the main from the well to town and ask the Health Department what testing a long-offline well needs. Bernard named the real hurdle: the line "isn't in good condition right now," and the question is "what's going to be the cost of bringing it all the way into town."

Also starting this month: video inspections of the sewer lines, much of it in Ridgeview, under the contract Council approved earlier this fall.

Asbury Church

Town Clerk Rhonda North reported that the fundraising consultant, Convergent Nonprofit Solutions, has finished its contract, and the packets for the quiet phase of the campaign are about 90 percent done; committee members should have them in hand this week ▶ video. The Town has asked the Mellon Foundation to be invited to apply for a $500,000 grant, a three-month wait just to hear whether it may apply, and has a $250,000 application in with the National Trust's Preserving Black Churches program, with word due in February. The Strategic Finance Committee takes up short-term financing for the project at its November 16 meeting.

The written report puts the numbers at $49,550 in cash and $105,100 pledged against a construction estimate of about $2 million, with $1.55 million still to raise outside the grant applications.

Also This Month

A new officer. Police Chief Shaun Jones reported that Officer Nataly Amaya graduated from the Fairfax County Criminal Justice Academy that afternoon and starts field training the next morning ▶ video. For Christmas in Middleburg, the department has lined up the Sheriff's Office, State Police and smaller agencies, and this year "we have a dedicated unit that's going to be inside of town" from fire and rescue, so the local company can run its normal calls. His one problem is bodies: "trying to get enough staff from some of the smaller agencies."

Police Chief Shaun Jones reported that Officer Nataly Amaya graduated from the Fairfax County Criminal Justice Academy that afternoon and starts field training the next morning ▶ video. For Christmas in Middleburg, the department has lined up the Sheriff's Office, State Police and smaller agencies, and this year "we have a dedicated unit that's going to be inside of town" from fire and rescue, so the local company can run its normal calls. His one problem is bodies: "trying to get enough staff from some of the smaller agencies." The radar sign. Councilmember Cindy Pearson asked the Chief to move the speed display on Marshall Street: drivers know where it is, "so it's really not serving any purpose right now." Jones is pricing a batch of the smaller lighted speed signs Council asked about.

Councilmember Cindy Pearson asked the Chief to move the speed display on Marshall Street: drivers know where it is, "so it's really not serving any purpose right now." Jones is pricing a batch of the smaller lighted speed signs Council asked about. Closed captions. A new encoder goes in next week so the meeting videos can carry captions, North said. The practical effect: speak into the microphone, and come to the podium. "The courts and the accessible standards set 99 percent as a benchmark."

A new encoder goes in next week so the meeting videos can carry captions, North said. The practical effect: speak into the microphone, and come to the podium. "The courts and the accessible standards set 99 percent as a benchmark." Seats open. Terms on several boards and committees expire December 31. Bill Anderson of the Historic District Review Committee and Christina Tonda of the Sustainability Committee are not seeking reappointment. Applications are due November 20.

Terms on several boards and committees expire December 31. Bill Anderson of the Historic District Review Committee and Christina Tonda of the Sustainability Committee are not seeking reappointment. Applications are due November 20. The cedars. Moore owned up to the Town's removal of two overgrown cedars on the curve where Marshall Street becomes Stonewall Avenue, and to the trimming downtown. One business owner, he said, took "a very rude and profane tone with a contractor who was working on behalf of the town." "This was not a removal, it was not a butcher job, it was just a routine trimming to clear a sight line."

Moore owned up to the Town's removal of two overgrown cedars on the curve where Marshall Street becomes Stonewall Avenue, and to the trimming downtown. One business owner, he said, took "a very rude and profane tone with a contractor who was working on behalf of the town." "This was not a removal, it was not a butcher job, it was just a routine trimming to clear a sight line." The audit. Finance Director Angela Fletcher's report has the FY2026 draft audit going to the Strategic Finance Committee on November 16 and the final to Council December 10. Four months into the fiscal year, the General Fund has taken in $1.07 million against $1.97 million spent, the usual shape before the big tax months.

Finance Director Angela Fletcher's report has the FY2026 draft audit going to the Strategic Finance Committee on November 16 and the final to Council December 10. Four months into the fiscal year, the General Fund has taken in $1.07 million against $1.97 million spent, the usual shape before the big tax months. South Madison Street. The County confirmed that the regional transportation authority turned down the funding request it had submitted on the Town's behalf. The brick-for-stone sidewalk work goes ahead on the east side with a private partner; the larger project waits on money.

The County confirmed that the regional transportation authority turned down the funding request it had submitted on the Town's behalf. The brick-for-stone sidewalk work goes ahead on the east side with a private partner; the larger project waits on money. The Eccentric. Asked about this publication, Moore told Council that "Jay Hubbard has kind of brought it back to life to a degree, I think, an online presence only," and that the Eccentric has been asking the Town about the wells and Christmas in Middleburg.

Asked about this publication, Moore told Council that "Jay Hubbard has kind of brought it back to life to a degree, I think, an online presence only," and that the Eccentric has been asking the Town about the wells and Christmas in Middleburg. Consent agenda: the October 20 and 22 minutes, adopted without discussion.

the October 20 and 22 minutes, adopted without discussion. Closed session: the three lawsuits (Cooper Building Services, Salamander Farms, Salamander Resort), appointments to the Sustainability Committee, and the hiring of a town manager. No action followed in open session.

Public Comment

▶ video

Scott Little , North Pendleton Street, managing director of Salamander Middleburg, on the water-rate dispute (above).

, North Pendleton Street, managing director of Salamander Middleburg, on the water-rate dispute (above). Stefan Solea , a Middleburg resident and touring guitarist, on WeAid Music, the nonprofit record label he is starting here to give independent artists free studio time and keep their rights: "Let's change the music industry one artist at a time, starting right here in Middleburg."

, a Middleburg resident and touring guitarist, on WeAid Music, the nonprofit record label he is starting here to give independent artists free studio time and keep their rights: "Let's change the music industry one artist at a time, starting right here in Middleburg." A veteran, who did not give his name on the recording, on the banners now hanging from the lampposts on Washington Street the day after Veterans Day: "Hanging from the lampposts are my brothers and sisters, fellow veterans, members of the Middleburg community." He thanked Megan Gallagher, who started the banner program.

Tips & Wags (opinion)

Tip of the Hat to whoever at Town Hall ordered the captioning encoder. A town that posts an hour of video every two weeks owes its residents a way to search it, and the people who can't hear it a way to follow it.

Tip of the Hat to Chief Jones for getting fire and rescue to park a crew inside town limits on parade day. Forty thousand people and one road in: the crew that isn't out on a call in the county is the one that matters.

Wag of the Finger to the business owner who cursed out a tree contractor doing a trim the Town ordered. Take it up with Town Hall. The man with the saw didn't pick the branches.

Coming Up

November 16: Strategic Finance Committee, with the draft audit, Asbury's short-term financing, and the first look at a policy for large customers who stop paying.

Strategic Finance Committee, with the draft audit, Asbury's short-term financing, and the first look at a policy for large customers who stop paying. November 19: Community Center Thanksgiving. November 20: applications due for board and committee seats.

Community Center Thanksgiving. applications due for board and committee seats. November 23: Planning Commission, on the Comprehensive Plan and the 115 W. Washington Street site plan.

Planning Commission, on the Comprehensive Plan and the 115 W. Washington Street site plan. November 29: carriage rides begin. December 4: tree lighting at the Museum. December 5: Christmas in Middleburg.

carriage rides begin. tree lighting at the Museum. Christmas in Middleburg. December 8: MBPA awards, Emmanuel Church parish house. December 10: Town Council: the audit, and the Salamander cash vote if the bill is still unpaid.

MBPA awards, Emmanuel Church parish house. Town Council: the audit, and the Salamander cash vote if the bill is still unpaid. December 12: Jingle in the Burg. December 16: Very Merry Middleburg. December 19: Jingle Paws.

Jingle in the Burg. Very Merry Middleburg. Jingle Paws. December 31: committee terms expire; the state's western Loudoun groundwater study is due.

Sources: the November 12 meeting video and the Eccentric's transcript of it; the agenda packet (Treasurer's report for October, drought and water conservation report, project status update, Asbury Church monthly report, October police report, Town Attorney's November report, closed-session notice); Loudoun Now, "Middleburg May Face Utility Cash Crunch in Salamander Resort Rate Dispute," November 13, 2026.