How Middleburg Voted: Yes on All Three Questions on Election Day

Middleburg's Election Day voters said yes to all three constitutional questions Tuesday, as Virginia did, according to Associated Press calls. They also favored Sen. Mark Warner and Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, both of whom AP called as winners.

The Middleburg precinct's numbers count only ballots cast on Election Day. Early and mail votes are reported in the Loudoun County total and are not broken out by precinct on the state's results site. All results are the unofficial count from the Virginia Department of Elections as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. County boards finish their canvass next week.

For every precinct and race we followed, see our election results page.

The three questions

Middleburg (307) Aldie (309) The Plains (505) Marshall/Salem (401) Upperville/Leeds (402) Loudoun Fauquier Virginia Q1 Reproductive freedom, yes 63.0% 56.3% 81.3% 45.1% 50.2% 70.4% 49.2% 62.4% Q2 Marriage, yes 65.1% 56.4% 73.3% 44.4% 49.4% 64.9% 47.7% 57.4% Q3 Voting rights, yes 55.1% 47.2% 68.0% 37.9% 43.6% 63.3% 41.6% 56.5%

Precinct columns are Election Day votes only. Loudoun, Fauquier and Virginia include early and mail votes.

Question 1, reproductive freedom. A yes adds a right to reproductive freedom to the state constitution, including decisions on abortion, while allowing limits on third-trimester abortions. AP called it for yes; the statewide count stands at 62.4 percent to 37.6 percent. Middleburg's Election Day vote was 363 yes to 213 no. Loudoun voted 70.4 percent yes, while Fauquier was 50.8 percent no. The amendment still faces court challenges. A Tazewell County judge has set a Nov. 13 hearing on a request to block certification of the result, and a second lawsuit, dismissed in Campbell County in July, is on appeal. Approved amendments would take effect Jan. 1, 2027, according to the state Department of Elections, though pending lawsuits could affect that.

Question 2, marriage. A yes removes the 2006 same-sex marriage ban from the constitution and says two adults may marry regardless of sex, gender or race. AP called it for yes; the statewide count stands at 57.4 percent to 42.6 percent. Middleburg's Election Day vote was 376 yes to 202 no. Twenty years ago, when Virginia put the marriage ban into its constitution 57 to 43, this precinct voted against it, 291 to 347. This year's precinct count leaves out early and mail votes, and we could not confirm whether the 2006 count included absentee ballots. Precinct lines have also shifted some since. A separate lawsuit challenges this amendment on procedural grounds similar to those raised against Question 1, according to Patch.

Question 3, voting rights. A yes restores the right to vote automatically to people convicted of a felony when they leave prison, instead of leaving it to the governor. AP called it for yes; the statewide count stands at 56.5 percent to 43.5 percent. Middleburg's Election Day vote was 314 yes to 256 no, the closest of the three in the precinct. Fauquier split from Loudoun, voting 58.4 percent no to Loudoun's 63.3 percent yes.

The races

U.S. Senate: AP called the race for Mark Warner (D). Warner 61.1%, Bert Mizusawa (R) 38.7% statewide. Middleburg: Warner 345, Mizusawa 231.

AP called the race for Mark Warner (D). Warner 61.1%, Bert Mizusawa (R) 38.7% statewide. Middleburg: Warner 345, Mizusawa 231. 10th District: AP called the race for Suhas Subramanyam (D). Subramanyam 61.4%, Dave Beckwith (R) 36.6%, Ahsen Mujeeb Malik 1.9% districtwide. Middleburg: Subramanyam 327, Beckwith 242. Aldie: Subramanyam 211, Beckwith 221. The Plains: Subramanyam 55, Beckwith 20.

The Loudoun bonds

All three Loudoun bond questions were passing countywide in the unofficial count: schools with 66.2 percent, public safety with 74.4 percent and transportation with 75.7 percent. Middleburg's Election Day voters went the other way on schools, 271 yes to 284 no, while backing public safety 345 to 214 and transportation 343 to 214. The county figures include early and mail votes; the precinct's do not.

The Plains Town Council

Three candidates ran for three seats. Heidi H. Van Voorhis led with 75 votes, followed by Joyce W. Heflin with 71 and Noah J. Portugal with 66. There were 11 write-in votes.

Around the area (Election Day votes)

Aldie was the only precinct here to split its ticket. Its Election Day voters narrowly favored Warner, 224 to 214, and Beckwith, 221 to 211. They also said yes on Questions 1 and 2 and no on Question 3, 206 to 230.

The national picture

The Associated Press has called control of the U.S. Senate for Democrats, and NBC News has projected that Democrats will win control of the U.S. House. As of 1:13 p.m. Wednesday, AP counted 54 Senate seats for Democrats and 44 for Republicans, including seats not on the ballot this year, with two not yet called. In the House, AP had called 232 seats for Democrats and 139 for Republicans, with 64 not yet called.

For more on each question, see our voter guide.